Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Mizoram: Zoramthanga resigns as MNF president after party's poll debacle

MNF got only 10 seats this election, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 assembly polls

former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga i

Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mizoram's outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday resigned as the Mizo National Front (MNF) president after the party suffered defeat in the assembly polls.
In his resignation letter sent to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga said he took moral responsibility as the president of the party for its poll debacle.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The MNF fails to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender resignation from the president post and kindly request you to accept the same," he said in the letter.
MNF got only 10 seats this election, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

There won't be hung assembly, MNF will sweep polls: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Mizoram govt incurs Rs 4.88 cr wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

MNF will secure overwhelming victory in polls: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

ZPM wins big in Mizoram, gears up to form new government in state

Lalduhoma, Indira Gandhi's security officer, set to be Mizoram CM

Mizoram election 2023: ZPM wins clear majority, incumbent CM loses his seat

Mizoram Assembly poll results: ZPM gets majority, Lalduhoma to meet Guv

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Topics : Mizoram Zoramthanga Mizo National Front

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon