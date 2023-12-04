Sensex (1.48%)
Mizoram Assembly poll results: ZPM gets majority, Lalduhoma to meet Guv

According to the Election Commission of India, the incumbent the Mizo National Front (MNF) is trailing with 11 seats

Zoram Nationalist Party's Lalduhoma

Zoram Nationalist Party's Lalduhoma

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a six party alliance, is headed toward forming the government on it own in Mizoram. at 12 noon Election Commission trends showed the ZPM leading in 26 of the 40 seats. Among these ZPM has so far clinched 7 wins on Monday as the counting of votes proceeded further.
According to the Election Commission of India, the incumbent the Mizo National Front (MNF) is trailing with 11 seats.
Kolasib- Lal Famikima, Tawi-Prof. Lalnilawma, Aizawl West-I-TBC Lalvenchhunga, Aizawl West-II- Lalnghinglova Hmar, Tuichang- W Chhuanawma, Hrangturzo-LALMUANPUIA PUNTE, South Tuipui- Jeje Lalpekhlua are the winning seats and candidates of the ZPM.
ZPM's triumphs have been against prominent leaders of the MNF, including two sitting ministers, with Lalnghinglova Hmar defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma overcoming incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia in Tuichang.
The ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar brought in the party's second win for the day from the Aizawl West-II constituency. He registered 10398 votes and won with a margin of 4819.
ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said he would now meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake claim to form the government in the state
"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor...Swearing-in will be within this month" Lalduhoma said.
"Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfill our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team" Lalduhoma added.
While the ECI has not yet declared the result of the seat, trends indicate that incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga is set to lose his Aizawl East - I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga. After three out of three rounds of counting, he is trailing by 2101 votes.
The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Four major contenders were in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These included the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.
Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Assembly polls Assembly elections

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

