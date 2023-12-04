Mizoram election 2023: ZPM wins clear majority, incumbent CM loses his seat

In a major shake-up, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) stormed to victory in Mizoram, ending the Mizo National Front's (MNF) grip on the northeastern state.



The ZPM won 27 seats out of 40, with the MNF at 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged two seats while the Congress had to contend with a solitary seat. A party or coalition needs to secure at least 21 seats to form the government in Mizoram.



ZPM's Lalduhoma cruised to victory by a margin of more than 2,500 votes in Serchhip against MNF's Lalduhoma Malsawmzuala Vanchhawn. In a major upset, MNF chief and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga lost by 2,000 votes against ZPM's Lalthansanga in Aizawl East-I constituency. Ex-Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua won by a margin of 132 votes on a ZPM ticket from the South Tuipui constituency, defeating the incumbent Health Minister R Lalthangliana.



ZPM's W Chhuanawma defeated Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia from the Tuichang Assembly seat. Mizoram Rural Development Minister and MNF candidate Laruatkima lost to ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar in the Aizawl West II Assembly constituency. BJP's K Hrahmo secured the Palak Assembly constituency with a margin of 1,241 votes, defeating his MNF rival K T Rokhaw. ZPM's VL Zaithanzama bagged the Aizawl West-III constituency, leaving State Congress chief Lalsawta in third place behind MNF's K Lalsawmvela.



Later in the day, CM frontrunner Lalduhoma said he would meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake claim to form the government in the state.

"Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfil our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team," Lalduhoma added.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, 80.66 per cent of the total 852,000 voters exercised their franchise in the Mizoram Assembly election. Female voter turnout has been recorded to be higher than that of male voters. 81.25 per cent of female voters cast their votes in the Assembly election while 80.04 per cent of male voters exercised their ballot.



The margin of ZPM's win in Mizoram proved most pollsters wrong.



The MNF, ZPM and Congress fielded candidates in all the 40 seats, while the BJP contested 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the Assembly polls here for the first time, contested four seats.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the MNF won 27 seats, the Congress five, and the BJP one.