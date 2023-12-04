Sensex (1.40%)
Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly elections results 2023: The trends for all 40 seats are out, according to ECI data. Here's how the trends look at 11:30 am

Mizoram elections 2023

Mizoram elections 2023 (File image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Indicating a stunning victory for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in the Assembly polls, trends for the Mizoram Assembly election results are coming at a steady pace from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Assembly elections were held in a single phase in Mizoram on November 7. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is currently facing the heat from the ZPM.

Mizoram assembly elections result 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?
Trends for all 40 seats are out, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows. At the present moment, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is leading on 26 seats, whereas the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) leads on 10 seats. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is leading on 3 seats and the Congress on a single seat. A party or coalition needs at least 21 seats to form the government in the state. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is trailing by more than 2,000 votes against ZPM's Lalthansanga in Aizawl East-I constituency.

Mizoram Assembly elections result 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)

The ZPM was formed as an electoral alliance of six minor parties in 2017. Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) and Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM) were the initial members in August 2017. Mizoram People's Party (MPP), Zoram Reformation Front (ZRF) and Zoram Democratic Front (ZDF) joined the alliance later.

In July 2019, ZPM officially registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Apart from the MPC, which decided to sever ties with the front, all the other parties have been dissolved to form a single political unit. The ZPM had contested 35 seats in the 2018 assembly elections and won eight seats. Ahead of the assembly polls, the ZPM emerged as a serious threat to MNF's reign in the northeastern state. The ZPM won all 11 wards in the newly formed Lunglei Municipal Council in 2023 in a major blow to the MNF.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP one. 

Topics : Mizoram Assembly elections Mizo National Front Mizoram state assembly election Zoram People's Movement

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

