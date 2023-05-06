close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

The I-T officials seized 6.59 kg of gold worth Rs five crore from Hebbal, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar constituencies

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
income tax

income tax

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department has seized cash of Rs 15.3 crore and 10.14 kg gold worth Rs 7.08 crore during raids at various places in Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the CEO's office, Rs 4.77 crore was seized from Shivajinagar, Rs 3.44 crore from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Rs 3.35 crore from Malleshwaram, Rs 2.3 crore from Pulakeshinagar, Rs 63 lakh from Shanti Nagar, and Rs 55 lakh from Gandhi Nagar.

The I-T officials seized 6.59 kg of gold worth Rs five crore from Hebbal, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar constituencies.

Further, 3.55 kg gold worth Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 30 lakh cash were seized from Raichur.

Cumulatively, the seizures totalled Rs 365 crore ever since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, which comprised of Rs 138.55 crore cash, Rs 82.65 crore worth liquor, Rs 23 crore worth drugs and narcotics, 177.95 kg gold worth Rs 92.62 crore and 667 kg silver worth Rs 4.62 crore, the statement added.

Also Read

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

Cong gave shelter to terror for the sake of vote bank politics: PM Modi

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income tax Karnataka Karnataka polls

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

income tax
1 min read

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Photo: PTI
2 min read

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Priyanka pulls out all stops as she storms with corruption pitch in K'taka

Priyanka Gandhi
4 min read

Shettar committed political blunder by joining Cong: K'taka Speaker Kageri

Jagadish Shettar
3 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read
Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon