close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a roadshow in Bengaluru. He is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources

ANI Politics
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Belagavi's Chikkodi area on Saturday.

Amit Shah was seated in a specially designed vehicle and he greeted the people who had gathered there.

During the roadshow, the BJP supporters and party workers were queued up throughout the road from where the cavalcade was passing.

The Home Minister also launched an attack on the Congress party over the '4 per cent Muslim reservation' issue and urged the people to vote for a double-engine government in the state, if they want to

"BJP had removed 4 per cent Muslim reservation, and increased reservation of Lingayats, SC and ST community. Congress party says that if they come to power they will bring back 6 per cent reservation for Muslims. This will decrease reservation of Lingayats and SC, if Karnataka doesn't want this they must vote for the BJP government," he said.

Earlier in the day, during an election rally in Belagavi, Amit Shah said that PM Modi has fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in poll-bound Nagaland on Feb 20

Not appropriate for Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi: Karnataka CM

Karnataka police disallow holding 'Maha Melav' by MES in Belagavi

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Shah to assess BJP poll preparations, hold roadshow tomorrow in Karnataka

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

Cong gave shelter to terror for the sake of vote bank politics: PM Modi

Karnataka polls: CM Bommai seeks fourth consecutive term from Shiggaon

Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday

Congress sets free terrorists, defames country worldwide: PM Modi

"BJP has worked for the farmers here. We have given several benefits to the farmers. Congress insulted Savarkar. But BJP developed the Marathas and respected them...PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

The final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections have intensified in the State.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a roadshow in Bengaluru. He is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a roadshow in Shanivarasanthe Madikeri in the Kodagu district.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Karnataka Congress

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

PM's whirlwind campaign lifts BJP's hopes, puts Congress on backfoot

Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Priyanka pulls out all stops as she storms with corruption pitch in K'taka

Priyanka Gandhi
4 min read

Shettar committed political blunder by joining Cong: K'taka Speaker Kageri

Jagadish Shettar
3 min read

Cong meet Lingayat Mutt heads, tough situation for BJP in North K'taka

Congress
3 min read

Cong calls Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in K'taka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

UIDAI
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health
4 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read
Premium

No significant impact of Esma ban, say domestic clearing corporations

Esma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon