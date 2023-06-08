close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Party leadership will decide 2024 election candidates: BJP West UP chief

BJP's top leadership has analysed each constituency and MP and will decide who gets the ticket to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024, its western Uttar Pradesh president Satyendra Sisodia said

Press Trust of India Noida
BJP

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP's top leadership has analysed each constituency and MP and will decide who gets the ticket to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024, its western Uttar Pradesh president Satyendra Sisodia said.

He said as of now the party has embarked on a major public outreach programme in which they are going to people to showcase the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the past nine years.

Sisodia on Wednesday accompanied BJP's national president J P Nadda during a special 'Tiffin Meeting' in Noida with party workers joining from across western Uttar Pradesh, as the ruling dispensation accelerated preparations for next year's general polls.

The top leadership of the party is monitoring the situation and if they seek any report from us, we will provide it. Party's parliamentary board decides who gets the ticket (to fight Lok Sabha election) or whose ticket is to be changed. We are all workers and whoever is allotted the (BJP) symbol by the party, we will support the candidate in the election. We will work to ensure victory of the Lotus symbol (BJP's poll symbol), Sisodia told PTI in an interview.

All members of our parliamentary board are senior BJP leaders. Whatever decision they make, will be for the good of the party. They have an analysis of each constituency, each MP, who did well and who was inactive or worked less. Those who worked well would be encouraged, and others who did not do well may get changed, the BJP leader said.

On Nadda's message to party workers during Wednesday's 'tiffin meeting', Sisodia said the national president has instructed office-bearers to sit with ordinary party workers and listen to their issues, establish dialogue with them.

Also Read

Modi govt played 'active role' in Rahul's disqualification: Lalan

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Bypolls to 2 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats slated for May 29

Samajwadi Party holds protest outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh on killing of Atiq Ahmad's son

BJP 'scared' of facing united opposition in 2024 elections: Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Puri rules out alliance with SAD for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Jalandhar bypoll sees nearly 50% turnout, AAP legislator arrested

Punjab: 41% polling till 3 pm in Jalandhar LS bypoll, set to close at 6pm

2024 LS polls: CM Nitish likely to meet Naveen Patnaik for Opposition unity

The message of the 'tiffin meeting' with party workers was to promote unity and cooperation by sharing meals and thoughts, he added.

Asked about poll preparations in western UP, he said that 2024 general elections are important for the BJP and all party workers are excited since a lot of work has been done for the common man and welfare schemes brought in, whether at the state level or at the Centre.

We have several welfare schemes of the UP government and the central government which we will take to people during our public outreach campaign ahead of 2024, he said.

Citing achievements of the BJP government, Sisodia claimed that PM Modi has shown in just nine years how to deliver on promises while others could not do it in the previous 70 years.

The housing scheme for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, the way COVID-19 pandemic was tackled and progress of the country ensured after it, the free ration scheme for the poor and continuing that scheme for their welfare are some of the major achievements of the government, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Uttar Pradesh Election

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No clarity in implementation of poll guarantees: BJP Karnataka chief

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

After Karnataka win, Congress plans to take on the same opponent in MP

Karnataka election
4 min read

Karnataka gameplan: Congress' 5 guarantees to cost Rs 45,000 crore a year

Congress
4 min read

Most Popular

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced today; here's what to expect

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon