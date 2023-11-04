close
Rajasthan polls: 544 candidates, including former CM Raje, file nomination

According to the election commission, on Saturday, the fifth day of filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections, 544 candidates filed nomination papers for 191 constituencies

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
A total of 544 candidates, including Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, on Saturday filed nomination papers for the Assembly elections.
According to the election commission, on Saturday, the fifth day of filing nomination papers for the Assembly elections, 544 candidates filed nomination papers for 191 constituencies. So far, 1079 candidates have filed 1462 nomination forms in the state.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that nomination papers would not be filed on Sunday, thus Monday will be the last day for filing nominations.
Raje filed nomination from Jhalrapatan seat. After the nomination, she wrote on 'X', "Three and a half decades of togetherness and nomination for the 10th time!... Whatever I am today is because of my Jhalawar family.
Assembly Speaker Dr Joshi filed his nomination for the Nathdwara seat.
Voting for 200 seats in the state is to be held on November 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

