BJP releases first candidate list for Rajasthan; Vasundhara Raje missing

BJP's first list of candidates includes 41 names, including seven Members of Parliament (MPs)

BJP

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan state Assembly elections. 41 candidates have been named in the list, including seven MPs. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was not included in the first list.

Raje has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Dholpur and Jhalrapatan. Both constituencies were not included in the first list, so there is a chance she may be listed in upcoming candidate list.

The seven MPs include Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who will contest from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Hansraj Meena from Sapotra and Kirodi Lal Meena to contest from Sawai Madhopur.

The Rajasthan Assembly consists of 200 constituencies that will be contested. Since its formation, the state has been dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress secured a victory in the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats. Congress is yet to release its first listof candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections will take place on November 23 and results will be announced on December 3. See full list of candidates here.

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls Assembly elections Assembly polls state elections BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

