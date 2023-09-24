close
Cong appoints chairman, co-chairman of Central War Room for Rajasthan polls

IAS-turned-politician Sasikanth Senthil has been appointed as the Chairman of the Central War Room

Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to create a dispute between India and Bharat, and this was the reason why they called a special session of the Parliament but stopped it and brought the Women's R

ANI
Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday approved the proposal for the appointment of Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Central War Room for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan with immediate effect.
IAS-turned-politician Sasikanth Senthil has been appointed as the Chairman of the Central War Room.
The grand old party appointed Lokesh Sharma, Jaswant Gujar and Captain Arvind Kumar as the Co-Chairman with immediate effect.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to create a dispute between India and Bharat, and this was the reason why they called a special session of the Parliament but stopped it and brought the Women's Reservation Bill.
"When the government called for the special session, there was no mention of the Women's Reservation Bill. Discussions on changing the name of the country were doing rounds. They wanted to create a dispute between India and Bharat," said Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi started the election campaign with the worker's conference in Rajasthan. In the workers' conference in Jaipur, he promised that if the Congress government comes to power at the Centre, women's reservations will be given immediately.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha on September 25 in the Dadiya village in Jaipur.
The 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' was launched by the BJP earlier this month in Jaipur.
The Yatra aimed to reach 200 assembly constituencies in the state and cover over 9000 km, thus reaching out to over 1 crore people in the state, with the BJP eyeing the state assembly polls.
The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year, with the BJP setting sights on wresting power from the ruling Congress.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress secured 100 seats, one short of securing an absolute majority. It formed the government in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Topics : Congress rajasthan Elections

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon