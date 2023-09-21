BJP struggles in Rajasthan due to lack of public connection: Sachin Pilot

Following the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Hyderabad, leader Sachin Pilot shared the party's intent to present a united front on contesting during Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana elections on Wednesday. Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pilot said that the party had struggled to gain traction in the state due to "lack of public connection."

Pilot remarked that the BJP's central leadership repeatedly visited because they lacked faith in the state leadership.

He said, "Despite all efforts, the BJP struggles to gain traction in Rajasthan's election campaign due to a lack of public connection. In Hyderabad, we decided to approach the election battleground with full vigour and unity. Congress is determined to establish governments in all four states, paving the way to challenge the NDA in the 2024 elections and secure victory for the INDIA alliance."

Also Read CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland Only 3.62% of Rajasthan's workers registered to Centre's pension scheme Rajasthan elections: Plea filed against state's free smartphone scheme Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to inaugurate several projects ahead of polls Chief Election Commissioner to review election preparedness in Jaipur

Pilot emphasised the unity within the Congress party, claiming, "Congress has resolved to contest the elections unitedly."

"The Congress Working Committee meeting took place outside Delhi, in Hyderabad, Telangana, marking a pivotal shift. Over two productive days, constructive decisions were made. Members engaged in in-depth discussions on strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The enthusiasm of our workers has surged, especially after our successes in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections."

Pilot added that Congress had delivered on its promise in Karnataka and will do the same once they assume power in Telangana. He added, "There is a notable shift, with the BJP stepping back from the contest. Congress is making a resurgence, and I believe we will see a Congress government in Telangana."

Speaking on the historic enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, Pilot criticised the Centre for the manner in which the bill was introduced. He said that there was already consensus for the bill, but the Centre played "hide and seek", maintaining secrecy on the Special Parliament Session's agenda and introducing the bill as a "shugufa" or "stunt".

He questioned the need to modify the women's reservation bill passed by the Rajya Sabha during the UPA's tenure in 2010, suggesting that if the BJP-led Centre had genuine intentions, they could have passed the existing bill.

Reiterating the sentiments of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the parliament on Wednesday, Pilot expressed concerns over the delay in -implementation due to the "delimitation" and "census" clause in the bill.

"Now, it will take six years. First, a population census will be done, then delimitation and then (the) reservation will be implemented," Pilot said.

With the Rajasthan assembly elections slated for later this year, Pilot stated that Congress's focus was on youth, development, farmers, and inflation. He contrasted this with what he saw as a lack of issues from the BJP in Rajasthan, accusing them of pursuing power rather than connecting with the people.

"The report card of the Centre is empty whereas the BJP in Rajasthan has no issues. They are going among people just to grab power," he said.

He also added that Congress would be announcing its candidates list in October.

(With agency inputs)