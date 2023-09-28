close
EC team to review preparations for assembly elections in Rajasthan

The Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioners and other senior officials will hold a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on Friday, Gupta said in a statement

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
A high-level team of the Election Commission will visit Rajasthan on Friday to assess poll preparedness in the state and hold meeting with representatives of recognised political parties.
Polls are slated in the desert state later this year.
Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal are on a three-day visit to state from September 29.
The Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioners and other senior officials will hold a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties on Friday, Gupta said in a statement.
After this, the Commission will hold a discussion with nodal officers of the state police, income tax, excise, transport, commercial tax department, railways and airport etc.
On August 30, a presentation will be given to the team by the Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer and Central Police Force Nodal Officers on the preparations for the polls.

This will be followed by a meeting with district election officers, inspectors general of police, district superintendents of police and election related officials.
On October 1, the team will hold a meeting with the chief secretary and the Director General of Police and later brief the media.
Topics : Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan Election Commission

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:03 AM IST

