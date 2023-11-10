Sensex (-0.15%)
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: CM holds rallies in Pali, Phalodi

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state Assembly elections, stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan. The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state Assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday. 

Thursday was the last day for nominees to withdraw their applications. BJP rebel and former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate from Jhotwara seat in Jaipur, also announced the withdrawal of his nomination. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Udaipur where he attacked the ruling Congress government for increasing crimes in the state and making it more unsafe for women. He called out the Congress for doing appeasement politics and stated that the "Modi guarantee" was to make the state safe again. He also committed to ending "gunda raj" in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a rally in Neem Ka Thana, assuring the public of Congress' commitment to the development of Rajasthan. He claimed he ran the state governance on four pillars, focusing on inflation and unemployment, brotherhood between different religions, and reducing the gap between the rich and the poor.


 

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

