Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated the party's main objective was to secure a majority in the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan while speaking with PTI on Tuesday. On the matter of who would take the chief ministerial position, PIlot stated that this would only be decided by the party upon securing victory in the state.

He said, "Right now we have to make sure that the Congress party wins. Who gets what position is not decided by an individual. The long-standing tradition and the practice in the Congress party is that you fight elections, you get a mandate, and once you have a majority mark then the MLAs and the leadership in Delhi will decide who will get what responsibility."

The former deputy chief minister added that the Congress party needed to strengthen and need for a strong Opposition.

"Today is a time where the country needs a strong opposition and for the Congress to be the alternative, we have to win state elections. Therefore, it's imperative that the Congress wins these 4-5 state elections because the next year we have the Lok Sabha elections," he stated.

Pilot stated that these victories would allow Congress to become a formidable force in the subsequent 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pilot added that the BJP has been notably absent as an effective Opposition in Rajasthan, and on the national stage, the government has faltered on various fronts.

The Rajasthan state Assembly election for all 200 seats will take place on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.