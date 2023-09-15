close
Sensex (0.32%)
67734.18 + 215.18
Nifty (0.28%)
20159.90 + 56.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.48%)
5864.55 + 28.30
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40806.65 + 90.60
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
46082.80 + 81.95
Heatmap

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

Telangana CM KCR will chair the meeting. All BRS MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to mandatorily attend the Parliamentary Party meeting

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is going to organise a special parliamentary meeting under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, September 15, Telangana Today (TT) has reported. The meeting will discuss strategies to be adopted for the special session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on September 18.

KCR will likely instruct BRS members of Parliament to raise the issues pertaining to Telangana during the session. All the BRS MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to mandatorily attend the Parliamentary Party meeting, TT reported.

The government announced an all-party meeting on Sunday, just one day before the special five-day session begins. This has come at a time when the opposition has said that the government is hiding the agenda for the session.

Also Read: Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

The session will likely witness the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old to the new Parliament building. The tentative agenda for the special parliament session released by the Centre on Wednesday, September 15, includes two bills - The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 - to be taken up in the lower house.

Further, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The Post Office Bill, 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Although there were speculations that the special parliamentary session would see discussions on the controversial "one nation, one election," there was no mention of the same in the tentative list of the agenda for the meeting.

Also Read: Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

T Venkata Rao considering a return to BRS as ruling party offers ticket

Telangana congress leader assures caste census if voted to power at Centre

Telangana BJP chief ends his fast against unemployment, vacancies in govt

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR


Speaking about the special session, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the government is hiding the actual intention behind the special session. The leader said, "The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment, as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai!," the leader posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Topics : Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Assembly Telangana govt KCR k chandrasekhar rao BJP MLAs Lok Sabha MPs Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports Parliament Election news

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon