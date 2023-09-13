Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR

Former Congress member of parliament (MP) Ponnam Prabhakar asked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) about the government's failure to complete the Gouravelli project in the Husnabad constituency even after nine years of the formation of Telangana state, Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported.

Prabhakar said that CM KCR had promised the project during the statehood movement. He spoke at a party meeting in Husnabad of Karimnagar district on Tuesday, September 13. The project's foundation stone was laid in 2007 during the Congress regime with the project targeting irrigation of 100,000 acres of land. The project was completed almost 70 per cent during the Congress regime, Ponnam added.

During the 2014 election campaign, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief had promised the people of Husnabad to complete the project. However, there were still no signs of progress in the project, the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader asked the people of the constituency to confront the sitting MLA V Satish Kumar about the development and irrigation facility in Husnabad. Ponam urged that the people of Telangana should teach the BRS a lesson by voting against them.

Previously, the Congress had said that the party would give 'five guarantees' to Telangana people before the legislative assembly elections. Top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to announce the five poll guarantees at the rally on September 17, Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said.

Congress has already announced that the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee under party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be held in Hyderabad on September 16, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. Meanwhile, Telangana is set to witness hectic activity on September 17 when the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the official celebration of the 'Liberation Day' held by the Centre in Hyderabad last year. Shah is also expected to attend the Telangana capital event this year, PTI reported.