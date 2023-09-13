Confirmation

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

The PRLIS with its 67.97 TMC capacity, alongside 146 TMC from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is expected to take care of the various water-related requirements of the state

K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is set to inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on September 16, Deccan Chronicle reported. CM KCR will inaugurate the project now that Minister V Srinivas Goud and officials have reviewed the arrangements.

Official sources said that the CM ordered the redesigning of the PRLIS, considering the importance of water storage for Telangana's agricultural needs. The project redesign has improved Telangana's water availability significantly, the report quoted officials as saying.

After the redesign, the state can lift around 2.4 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water per day from the Krishna River. This is considerably more than the previous proposals to lift 0.5 TMC per day before Telangana became a full state.

The PRLIS project has increased Telangana's water storage capacity in the Krishna basin from 8 TMC to 75.94 TMC. The PRLIS, with its 67.97 TMC capacity, alongside 146 TMC from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is expected to take care of the various water-related requirements of the state.

 As a part of the launch, CM KCR will also launch the PRLIS by lifting Krishna River water from Narlapur through the Bahubali pump. This water will cater to the drinking water and irrigation requirements of the people of South Telangana. The project uses some of the largest pumps in the world, DC reported. After the wet run inauguration, Rao will also address a public rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

CM KCR is also inaugurating nine government medical colleges across the state, a step that is expected to add to the medical infrastructure in the state. The new medical colleges will take the total number of MBBS seats on offer in the state to 3,915.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

