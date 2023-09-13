BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to bury the history of Hyderabad's liberation. The minister added that the two countries were controlled by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported.





Also Read: Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR The BJP leader said that the BRS and Congress are subservient to AIMIM, and thus, they can't recognise September 17 as the day when Hyderabad was liberated from the rule of the Nizams.

Furthermore, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of suppressing the truth for decades. He claimed that the BRS was doing the same. Kishan Reddy spoke about Hyderabad's liberation from Nizams on September 17, 1948, and the region becoming a part of the Union of India following the police action instructed by the then Union Home Minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the DC report added.

The minister said that the BJP has been demanding Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations for the past 35 years, but the governments under Congress and BRS refused it since they are controlled by the Owasis.

As the state prepares for elections towards the end of this year, political parties in Telangana have increased attacks on their political rivals. Earlier, the BJP had accused Congress and BRS of forming a partnership in the state. This came after Congress accused the BJP of having an understanding with the ruling party, BRS.

Telangana is preparing for assembly elections towards the end of this year and the current assembly completes its tenure in January 2024. Currently, KCR-led BRS rules Telangana and has been in power since the formation of the state in June 2014.