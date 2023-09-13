Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.38%)
67476.07 + 254.94
Nifty (0.40%)
20074.00 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5730.50 -8.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
40066.45 -103.85
Nifty Bank (0.83%)
45891.30 + 379.95
Heatmap

BRS, Congress trying to bury history of Hyderabad liberation: Telangana BJP

BJP leader Kishan Reddy spoke about Hyderabad's liberation from Nizams on September 17, 1948, following the police action instructed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

BJP

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to bury the history of Hyderabad's liberation. The minister added that the two countries were controlled by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Deccan Chronicle (DC) reported.

The BJP leader said that the BRS and Congress are subservient to AIMIM, and thus, they can't recognise September 17 as the day when Hyderabad was liberated from the rule of the Nizams.

Also Read: Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR

Furthermore, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of suppressing the truth for decades. He claimed that the BRS was doing the same. Kishan Reddy spoke about Hyderabad's liberation from Nizams on September 17, 1948, and the region becoming a part of the Union of India following the police action instructed by the then Union Home Minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the DC report added.

The minister said that the BJP has been demanding Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations for the past 35 years, but the governments under Congress and BRS refused it since they are controlled by the Owasis.

As the state prepares for elections towards the end of this year, political parties in Telangana have increased attacks on their political rivals. Earlier, the BJP had accused Congress and BRS of forming a partnership in the state. This came after Congress accused the BJP of having an understanding with the ruling party, BRS.

Telangana is preparing for assembly elections towards the end of this year and the current assembly completes its tenure in January 2024. Currently, KCR-led BRS rules Telangana and has been in power since the formation of the state in June 2014.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

Congress and BRS have been hand in glove for years: Telangana BJP

Why Gouravelli project still not completed, Cong leader Prabhakar asks KCR

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

Congress and BRS have been hand in glove for years: Telangana BJP

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate nine medical colleges on September 19


Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao BJP Telangana Indian National Congress Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesByjuAdani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchApple iPhone 15 Pro | iPhone 15 Pro MaxNipah VirusAsia Cup 2023 Takeaways for IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lendersAdani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionLIVE: PM Modi announces aid package as 11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon