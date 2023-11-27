EC asks Telangana govt to stop aid to farmers; BRS blames Congress

In a stern message on maintaining sanctity of the poll code, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission to the Telangana government to distribute financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the code by going public about it.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and results announced on December 3.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions, and had asked it not to publicise the disbursement.

The Congress slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the Election Commission's (EC) withdrawal of permission, alleging it was a result of the irresponsible and self-serving approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led party.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and (minister) Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the EC has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu installments.

The money is the right of farmers and it is what they deserve for their year-long hardwork, he said.

Yet another sin committed by the BRS, which will not be forgiven by the farmers of Telangana, Venugopal said.

The ruling BRS in Telangana, on the other hand, slammed the Congress for lodging a complaint with the EC urging it to stop the state government's proposal to make payment to the beneficiaries.

BRS MLC K Kavitha blamed "dirty politics" of the Congress. She also said the scheme is not an election promise and an ongoing one.

She told PTI that the Congress is to be blamed for the delay in payment to the farmers.

After the state finance minister made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments, the poll panel asked the chief electoral officer to convey its decision on withdrawal of permission.

It also sought a compliance report from the state government by 3 pm on Monday.

"The commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer read.

Harish Rao had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account."



In the letter, the commission "directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated November 25, 2023, for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the model code of conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form".

The 'no objection' was granted, based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years, the EC pointed out.