Telangana elections LIVE: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Cong and BRS, says BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Telangana elections 2023: The state Assembly elections of Telangana will be conducted in one phase on November 30. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be addressing public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, Sangareddy as part of the parties election campaign in Telangana. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding road shows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today.
Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees, dismissing statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue. While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation.
Meanwhile, during an election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out against the the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The CM stated that the party worked as a "fevicol" between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.
First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST