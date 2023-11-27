Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Telangana elections LIVE: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Cong and BRS, says BJP

Telangana state Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Telangana elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Telangana elections 2023: The state Assembly elections of Telangana will be conducted in one phase on November 30. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be addressing public meetings in Shadnagar, Chevella, Andol, Sangareddy as part of the parties election campaign in Telangana. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding road shows in Pedpadalli and Manchiryala constituencies today. 

Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday refuted claims that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to implement the promised five guarantees, dismissing statements from Telangana CM, his son, and other BJP leaders as untrue. While speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the guarantees were decided upon and orders issued the same day the Congress came to power in May, though there was a delay in implementation.

Meanwhile, during an election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out against the the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The CM stated that the party worked as a "fevicol" between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Telangana govt State assembly polls Assembly polls state elections Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections BJP Bharatiya Janata Party TRS BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon