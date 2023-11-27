Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

EC withdraws assent to disburse aid under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.
The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.
Telangana goes to election on November 30.
The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.
The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments.
He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EC gives nod to assistance under Rythu Bandhu to ryots in Telangana

Cong requests EC to restrict BRS from stating Rythu Bandhu sum in rallies

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

250,000 staff to work for T'gana polls, seizures stand at Rs 709 cr: EC

Telangana polls: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS, says UP CM Yogi

Assembly polls: Siddaramaiah hits back at T'gana CM over poll guarantees

Congress will provide work to unemployed in Telangana: Digvijaya Singh

Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana TRS KCR Politics

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon