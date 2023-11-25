EC gives nod to assistance under Rythu Bandhu to ryots in Telangana

The Election Commission has given green signal to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.

In a communication on Friday, the EC said, The Commission has no objection to disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount and has further directed that the DBT scheme will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State."



According to a government release, on account of bank holidays on November 25,26 and 27 and the Election Commission directive that distribution of Rythu Bandhu aid is not allowed on November 29 and 30, the funds will be transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts through online DBT method.

The State Agriculture Department noted that 70 lakh farmers will benefit through Rythu Bandhu initiative in this Yasangi (rabi) season.