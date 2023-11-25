Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

EC gives nod to assistance under Rythu Bandhu to ryots in Telangana

The State Agriculture Department noted that 70 lakh farmers will benefit through Rythu Bandhu initiative in this Yasangi (rabi) season

Election Commission

The Commission has no objection to disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount and has further directed that the DBT scheme will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State, EC said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has given green signal to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.
In a communication on Friday, the EC said, The Commission has no objection to disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount and has further directed that the DBT scheme will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State."

According to a government release, on account of bank holidays on November 25,26 and 27 and the Election Commission directive that distribution of Rythu Bandhu aid is not allowed on November 29 and 30, the funds will be transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts through online DBT method.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The State Agriculture Department noted that 70 lakh farmers will benefit through Rythu Bandhu initiative in this Yasangi (rabi) season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs 17,000 cr under PM-KISAN released by PM to benefit farmers: CM Saha

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr PM-Kisan instalment, Cong questions timing

PM Kisan scheme payout: What to do if you have not received Rs 2,000 yet

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

Telangana Elections: BRS betting big on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers

KCR resorted to corruption to accumulate wealth for his son: HM Amit Shah

If Cong wins, KCR will be put in a 'double-bedroom' jail: TPCC Chief Reddy

If voted to power, Cong will provide only 3 hours of electricity: CM KCR

Telangana polls: BRS and Congress use Dalits as vote banks, says Mayawati

Telangana polls: BJP hopeful of gathering support from PM Modi's rallies

Topics : Election Commission Telangana Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon