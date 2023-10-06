Leaders need to operate within party framework or quit: Telangana BJP

Adhering to its stringent position against party dissenters, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its uncompromising policy for party members. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the BJP has stated that members unwilling to work within the established party framework are free to leave. This assertive posture appears to have been fortified since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The party has ramped up its campaign against the BRS and is focusing on internal consolidation.





Also read: Though the party took some time to issue a strong message against internal dissidence in Telangana, leaders have clarified that there will be no alteration in the party's modus operandi to accommodate such members. Expressing concern about the state of affairs within Telangana BJP, the party's General Secretary, BL Santosh, indicated that the time has come for leaders to decide whether they wish to stay with the BJP or exit the party. He issued a cautionary note to state leaders harbouring agendas contrary to party principles.Also read: Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life

Furthermore, building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made in Nizamabad, BJP Member of Parliament K Laxman stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is interested in joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He accused KCR of engaging in opportunistic politics, as cited in the Deccan Chronicle report.

In related news, BJP leader Kishan Reddy announced that state council meetings are scheduled for October 6, with an expected attendance of around 1,000 party members. BJP National President JP Nadda is set to chair the meeting to outline future plans for the party's activities in Telangana.