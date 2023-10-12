close
People of Telangana despise BRS, least concerned about its manifesto: BJP

The BJP leader said that if KCR is voted to power once again in the state, he will increase the state's rupees five trillion debt to ten trillion

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that people of the state are disappointed by the last two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifestos from the past two elections and unfulfilled promises of the BRS government, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He added that this time, the state's people have understood and their manifestos do not matter to the people.

Kumar said that people are now fed up with whatever BRS or KCR have to say. The MP from Karimnagar said that KCR has played the game of fooling Telangana people for long enough. The BJP leader was speaking with the members of the press and he attacked the BRS, Congress, and the MIM.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused KCR of boasting about his promises and said that CM KCR treats his party's manifesto as sacred as if they are some holy scripture, however, when KCR won the elections in 2014 and 2019, he threw his own manifesto in dustbin, the report added.

He alleged that BRS was hell-bent on scoring a victory in the upcoming elections, by hook or by crook. He was quoted in the Deccan Chronicle report as saying, "That is why they have given postings to certain trusted officials in strategic places. The government transferred all the officials of various departments except those of the Intelligence department. The BJP will bring this to the notice of the election commission."

The BJP leader said that if KCR is voted to power once again in the state, he will increase the state's rupees five trillion debt to ten trillion, the DC report added. Attacking the Congress, he said, "How can people believe in its guarantees?"

Bandi Sanjay said that the people of Telangana were no more in the mood to tolerate the corruption, irregularities, and land grabbing by the members of the BRS. The people of the state were eagerly waiting for an alternate, he added.

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao BJP

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

