Amit Shah's speech at Adilabad rally 'filled with lies': BRS leader KTR

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of neglecting Telangana

BJP in Telangana

Amit Shah with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Adilabad (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
The working president of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, K T Rama Rao, alleged on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments at a public meeting in Adilabad were full of lies.
Taking a dig at Shah, Rama Rao also said it is ironic to hear him speak of dynastic politics.
"Amit Shah's statements at the Adilabad public meeting are filled with blatant lies. Amit Shah has become a laughing stock in Telangana," Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), said in a statement.
The home minister should clarify "where his son Jay Shah played cricket or provided coaching" before being appointed as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he added.
"Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled," the BRS leader said.
He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of neglecting Telangana.
In the decade since Telangana's inception, not a single educational institution has been granted to the state, Rama Rao said.
He said Shah's claim that Telangana holds the top position in the country in farmer suicides is false and misleading.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) copied the BRS government's "Rythu Bandhu" investment support scheme for farmers and other schemes from Telangana and is alleging that the farmers of the southern state are committing suicide, Rama Rao said.
"The BJP is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony," he alleged.
The BRS leader also said Shah should provide a detailed account of what the BJP has done for Telangana over the past decade before asking people for votes.
Referring to Shah's allegation that the "steering" of the BRS (the party's poll symbol is car) is in the hands of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he said it is in the hands of KCR.
"People are tired of the empty promises made by BJP leaders during elections. Instead, they should address issues like unemployment and rising essential commodity prices," Rama Rao said.

Shah, who addressed the public meeting at Adilabad on Tuesday, kicking off the BJP's campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls, mounted a sharp attack against KCR, charging him with only being focused on making his son the chief minister.
Taking on the BRS supremo, he alleged that KCR never worked for the poor but is only keen on making his son the chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Telangana BJP State assembly polls

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

