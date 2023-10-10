Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will file his nomination on November 9 for the upcoming Telangana elections, India Today (IT) has reported. KCR will contest from two seats in Telangana, Gajwel and Kamreddy. The last date to file nominations is November 10. The BRS has already announced 115 candidates for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly on August 21.

CM KCR is likely to begin the party's campaign on October 15 after holding a meeting with the party's candidates at Telangana Bhavan. KCR will speak to the BRS leaders and party workers ahead of the assembly elections. With this, KCR is also expected to release BRS' manifesto for the elections, the IT report said.

BRS' working President and Telangana IT Minister, K T Rama Rao was speaking at a public meeting, where he was asked about CM KCR's health. In his response, KTR said that CM KCR is "Jabardast (excellent)" and will soon come before the public with the manifesto for the upcoming elections. Adding to this, KTR also said that the state is going for elections on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3, the addition of these dates comes to be 6, which is the lucky number of CM KCR.

KTR said that CM KCR was set to be elected for his third term in Telangana. The current Telangana Assembly completes its term in January 2024. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls in five poll-bound states, the model code of conduct has come into effect in these states.

BRS has 99 seats in the current Telangana Assembly, which has a total of 119 seats. Congress and AIMIM have seven seats each, whereas BJP has three seats in the state assembly.