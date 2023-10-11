close
CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

He will file his nomination in both Gajwel and Kamareddy segments on November 9. He is contesting from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the assembly election

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake brisk campaign for the state assembly polls, addressing 41 public rallies beginning October 15.
BRS has already announced that Rao would release its manifesto for the polls and address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on October 15, marking the launch of his poll campaign.
According to the tentative tour programme released late on Tuesday night, Rao will address public rallies at Jangaon and Bhuvanagiri on October 16, followed by campaign meetings at Sircilla and Siddipet on October 17.
He will take part in two meetings at Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.
After a week, he will attend three rallies on October 26 and his campaign would go on till November 9.
He will file his nomination in both Gajwel and Kamareddy segments on November 9. He is contesting from both Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the assembly election.
Meanwhile, BJP has said senior party leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, would take part in the party's campaign on different days till October 19.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed two public events on Tuesday in Telangana, kicking off the BJP's campaign.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

