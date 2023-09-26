Telangana BJP struggles as hopeless senior leaders set to join Congress

The Telangana unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is having a tough time with senior leaders deserting the party and declaring that they would do anything to defeat Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), even if it means joining the Congress, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.





Former MP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was quoted in the report as saying, "We are frustrated at the lack of leadership, at the complete absence of purpose, which is to defeat KCR. We have been talking amongst ourselves for some time now, and about 30 of us are willing to do whatever it takes to defeat KCR." When asked about the plans going forward, the leader said, "Everything is on the table. This includes even joining the Congress."

Rajgopal Reddy said that party members in the state are discussing "the sorry state of affairs in Telangana BJP" and they want the party to acknowledge that BJP party workers joined the party with the sole purpose of dethroning KCR. "It is becoming clear that the BJP is longer in a position to defeat KCR," he was quoted as saying in the DC report.

The leader said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could rescue Telangana BJP by taking corrective steps. The DC report said that some of the disappointed leaders tried to meet with Amit Shah but were denied access. This resulted in a feeling that the party did not care for them and that their presence or absence was irrelevant.

The development is significant as Telangana is only a few months away from the state Assembly elections , which are likely to be organised in December 2023. As things stand, Congress appears to have gained an upper hand in the state's politics by alleging that BJP and the BRS have an understanding between them.