Telangana Elections: BJP to release first candidates' list on October 15

The party has chosen the candidates based on their likelihood of securing a win in their respective constituencies. BJP's Manifesto Committee members met at the BJP office, in Nampally to discuss several issues in the state. The DC report said that issues raised by MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his padayatra are likely to be included in the party's manifesto.

Using all the arrows in its quiver, BJP is doing its best to improve its prospects in the state. The party is planning to field national leaders such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to cash in on the popularity of these leaders.

On October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for the five poll-bound states. According to the ECI, Telangana has a total of 506,000 people with disabilities, 444,000 voters are more than 80 years of age, whereas the number of people above 100 years of age (Centenarian) stood at 7,005.

The electoral gender ratio in Telangana stood at 998, according to the Commission. Since the state's formation in June 2014, K Chandrashekhar-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ruled the state of Telangana. The state has a total of 119 assembly seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is ready with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections with the party planning to announce 30-40 names by October 15, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported. In its recent push to gain ground in Telangana, the BJP has organised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rallies in the state. Days after these rallies, the party has finalised the first list of its candidates. Citing sources, the DC report said that most senior BJP leaders, and public representatives are likely to be included in the party's first list.