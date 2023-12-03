Telangana election results: EC suspends state DGP for violation of MCC

As Telangana Assembly election results unfold, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday ordered the suspension of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar. Kumar has been suspended for the violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as the counting of votes was underway in the state, PTI reported, citing sources.

The allegations are that the DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president, and a candidate, with a bouquet at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes. The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, the report said, citing sources. They said the poll panel had ordered the suspension of DGP Kumar.

The Congress was set to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in Telangana, assembly poll results and trends showed.

The news comes at a time when Congress is leading the election result trends in Telangana with 63 seats to its credit and is poised to form the government in Telangana. The incumbent BRS, on the other hand, was leading in 40 seats. Congress held a vote share of 39.74 per cent, whereas the BRS had a vote share of 37.68%. Bharatiya Janata Party gained a vote share of 13.78 per cent in the state, a first for it as the party aspires to expand its footprint in South India.

Earlier, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."