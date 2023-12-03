Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Congress will fulfil Telangana people's aspirations: Revanth Reddy

He welcomed the BRS Working President's wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow

Revanth_Reddy_Roadhshow

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thanking senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said it is the party's responsibility to fulfil Telangana people's aspirations after forming the government in the state.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Congress's victory is dedicated to Telangana martyrs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He welcomed the BRS Working President's wishes to the Congress party on its victory, and said he expects the BRS's cooperation in giving good governance to the people.
It is a people's mandate. We need not (do) a postmortem. Everything goes well, then only you will get that magic number. The simple point is that they (people) wanted to change. They wanted to defeat KCR. They have defeated KCR. That's all, he said.
He thanked Congress allies in the polls, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi, for their support.
He said the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister will be renamed 'Praja Bhavan' once the Congress forms the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: Revanth Reddy appreciates KTR remarks on loss

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

If Cong wins, KCR will be put in a 'double-bedroom' jail: TPCC Chief Reddy

Telangana election result: KCR trails at number 3 from Kamareddy, BJP leads

Congress to cements its position in Southern India with Telangana win

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Telangana Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 12:30 pm?

Topics : Telangana Congress State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon