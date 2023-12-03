Telangana election results: PM Modi, HM Shah thank Telangana voters

As Congress neared the victory mark, leaders across the political spectrum started giving their responses to the election result. Congress was leading on a total of 64 seats, with victory confirmed in 47 seats. The party was leading in 17 seats. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on the other hand, secured 23 victories in the Telangana Assembly with a lead in another 16 seats, taking the total tally to 39 seats.

BJP improved a great deal from its last performance and secured seven confirmed victories in the Telangana Assembly with a lead in one seat, taking the total seat tally to eight. Asaduddin Owasis led AIMIM, secured two victories and was leading on five seats. The Communist Party of India also secured one seat in Telangana from Kothagudem Assembly constituency.

BRS Working President, K T Rama Rao was among the first leaders to come forward and accept the defeat of his party. Speaking on the results, KTR said, "Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his thoughts on the election results on X and said, "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of every BJP Karyakarta."

Union Home Minister took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts."

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also took to Twitter and said, "The election results of the four states are coming...BJP has achieved a clear-cut majority in three states...Even in Telangana we are winning and might get double digits..."

BJP candidate Venkata Ramana Reddy won a tightly contested election in Kamareddy and won against CM KCR and Revanth Reddy. He said, "On defeating Incumbent CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and State Congress chief Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy seat, BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy says "I took both of them as normal candidates. People have supported me a lot and this is the reason I won from here...I have become the MLA from Kamareddy. I want to say that I am not just the MLA of 65,000 voters, but I am the MLA of 4 lakh people..."