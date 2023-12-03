Telangana results indicate continued dominance of Cong in south: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said today that the Telangana results are an indication of the continued dominance of the Congress party in South India.

Speaking to reporters after the counting in Hyderabad, he said, "Voters of Telangana and our party workers had made up their minds to bring about change in the state, and the results reflect that. I would like to thank the people of Telangana and all our party workers for the victory."

Congress party leaders and workers from Karnataka, Maharashtra and other neighbouring states worked tirelessly in Telangana, he said, adding that they are taking all necessary steps to bring candidates from each constituency to Hyderabad.

Asked if Telangana was a personal victory, Shivakumar said, "This is a victory for the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana have expressed their gratitude to Smt Sonia Gandhi for giving them a separate state. The people of the state were fed up for the last ten years and they have voted for progress and development. I am grateful to the people of Telangana for believing in us. We will work hard to live up to the expectations of the people."

On being asked whether Revanth Reddy was the architect of the victory, he said, "Revanth Reddy is the TPCC President and the captain of the team. We fought the election for collective leadership. The party will decide on the leadership; I would not like to discuss this issue at this point. We respect the party decision."

Asked if he has a message for K Chandrashekar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao, he said, "I don't have to respond to this question. The people of the state have responded today."

Crossing the majority mark of 90, the Congress has secured 63 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly, while the incumbent BRS has secured 40 seats, as per the latest trends.

Congress dethroned the Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), which has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood, by crossing the halfway mark.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in Telangana, India's youngest state.

The guarantees covered cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders, and land for a wide base of voters, from women and farmers to students and martyrs' families. These include the 'Mahalakshmi', 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Gruha Jyothi', 'Indiramma Indlu', 'Yuva Vikasam', and 'Cheyutha' guarantees.

Following the 'Karnataka model' of campaigning after its massive win in the state, Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing Rs 2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at Rs 500 is also among the promises under this scheme.

The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly.

The Rythu Bharosa (Farmer's Investment Support Scheme) guarantee pledges agricultural prosperity to the state's 58.33 lakh farmers, promising Rs 15,000 annually to farmers and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 for agricultural labourers; and a Rs 500 bonus for farmers growing paddy crops.Under the Yuva Vikasam scheme, a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students' education will be provided and Telangana International Schools will be built in every division of the state.

Land and assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the houses of homeless people in the state have been promised under the Indira Amma Indlu scheme.

250 square yards of land for workers involved in the Telangana movement are also included in the scheme.

The Telangana election results are important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further cement its presence in the South.