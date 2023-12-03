Telangana poll results: Meet Revanth Reddy, a politician on 'merit quota'

If politics can be considered a university, in his own words, Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy got his admission on the ‘merit quota.’ Being a firebrand leader, the mastermind behind the historic victory of Congress in Telangana is known for his tit-for-tat comments responding to his political rivals.

The ‘quota’ comment was one such jibe at Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) son K T Rama Rao (KTR). “I am on the merit quota. He is on the management quota/NRI quota. Everyone knows KTR as KCR's son. We have nothing to do with KTR. Our political fight is with KCR,” Reddy told the media, days before the elections. Well, if things go as per popular demand, this 54-year-old politician, on the merit quota, is set to become the first Congress chief minister for India’s youngest state. In what may be seen as fighting the opponent at his stronghold, Reddy contested elections against KCR in Kamareddy and was even leading at one point before slipping to the third spot. On the other hand, Reddy was leading from Kodangal by over 32,500 votes at around 5:35 pm.

As a student, Reddy was part of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later went on to become an MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He joined the Congress only in 2017 and is also representing Malkajgiri in the Lok Sabha. He was appointed as the state Congress chief in July 2021. According to experts, he will have the support of a majority of MLAs too.