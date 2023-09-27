close
Sensex (0.24%)
66104.40 + 158.93
Nifty (0.36%)
19678.70 + 69.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
5843.95 + 30.25
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40589.25 + 119.15
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44520.90 + 55.05
Heatmap

Telangana BJP working on its organisational structure, strengthening base

Sincere steps will be taken to revive defunct or inactive committees, with the focus being Committees, Shakti Kendras, social media wings, and the party's frontal organisations, Keshav Prasad said

BJP

BJP (Representative image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Telangana unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is working towards streamlining the party's existing organisational setup by making changes in the leadership at the booth, mandal and district levels as the party prepares for the upcoming state elections, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.

The party has appointed one observer for every three parliamentary constituencies. These observers have started conducting meetings with BJP leaders and the respective district presidents to evaluate the party's current standing in terms of popular support in each Lok Sabha constituency, the report said.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

Subsequently, a similar exercise is expected for each assembly constituency under the Adilabad, Peddapalli and Karimnagar parliament constituencies, the report added. Senior leaders in Telangana BJP are looking to cash in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the success stories of the country under his leadership in the last nine years, the DC report said.

BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Karnataka, Keshav Prasad, who is also the observer for three parliament constituencies, said that senior BJP leaders were looking to strengthen the party's organisational structure in rural and urban Telangana. Keshav Prasad said that the elections in the state and the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted as scheduled, that is, in December 2023 and May 2024, the report added.

Additionally, Prasad said sincere steps will be taken to revive defunct or inactive committees, with the focus being on Committees, Shakti Kendras, social media wings and the party's frontal organisations. All BJP leaders must do everything in their capacity to support the party candidate in each constituency, Prasad added.

Earlier, former Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy told Deccan Chronicle, "We are frustrated at the lack of leadership, at the complete absence of purpose, which is to defeat KCR. We have been talking amongst ourselves for some time now and there are about 30 of us who are willing to do whatever it takes to defeat KCR."

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

Telangana BJP struggles as hopeless senior leaders set to join Congress

Telangana Congress sends 300 names to CEC; first list to be announced soon

Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses CM KCR of appeasement

Topics : Telangana Assembly Telangana govt Telangana Rashtra Samithi KCR k chandrasekhar rao BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon