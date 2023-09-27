Telangana BJP working on its organisational structure, strengthening base

The Telangana unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is working towards streamlining the party's existing organisational setup by making changes in the leadership at the booth, mandal and district levels as the party prepares for the upcoming state elections, Deccan Chronicle (DC) has reported.





The party has appointed one observer for every three parliamentary constituencies. These observers have started conducting meetings with BJP leaders and the respective district presidents to evaluate the party's current standing in terms of popular support in each Lok Sabha constituency, the report said.

Subsequently, a similar exercise is expected for each assembly constituency under the Adilabad, Peddapalli and Karimnagar parliament constituencies, the report added. Senior leaders in Telangana BJP are looking to cash in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the success stories of the country under his leadership in the last nine years, the DC report said.

BJP Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Karnataka, Keshav Prasad, who is also the observer for three parliament constituencies, said that senior BJP leaders were looking to strengthen the party's organisational structure in rural and urban Telangana. Keshav Prasad said that the elections in the state and the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted as scheduled, that is, in December 2023 and May 2024, the report added.

Additionally, Prasad said sincere steps will be taken to revive defunct or inactive committees, with the focus being on Committees, Shakti Kendras, social media wings and the party's frontal organisations. All BJP leaders must do everything in their capacity to support the party candidate in each constituency, Prasad added.

Earlier, former Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy told Deccan Chronicle, "We are frustrated at the lack of leadership, at the complete absence of purpose, which is to defeat KCR. We have been talking amongst ourselves for some time now and there are about 30 of us who are willing to do whatever it takes to defeat KCR."