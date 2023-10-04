close
Sensex (-0.84%)
64961.69 -550.41
Nifty (-0.85%)
19362.00 -166.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.83%)
5873.85 -49.30
Nifty Midcap (-1.31%)
40078.90 -529.95
Nifty Bank (-1.11%)
43906.65 -492.40
Heatmap

BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

PM Modi promised that his party will expose all wrongs done by the BRS and bring their corrupt leaders to justice

PM Modi

Photo: PTI (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), stating that KCR began avoiding him after he opposed KCR's proposal to make K T Rama Rao (KCR's son) the chief minister of Telangana, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC). Speaking at a BJP rally in Nizamabad, Telangana, the prime minister also took aim at the BRS government, raising questions about corruption and accusing KCR and his family of plundering Telangana's resources.

Prime Minister Modi further accused the BRS of amassing money from Telangana and using it to help the Congress party win elections in Karnataka. He urged the citizens to allow his party to govern for just five years and witness the transformation themselves. The prime minister assured that his party would expose all wrongdoings committed by the BRS and bring corrupt leaders to justice, added the DC report.

Relaying an anecdote from one of his meetings with KCR, Prime Minister Modi said, "Chandrashekhar Rao sought my blessings to make K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister, but I reminded him that he was not a maharaja to announce his heir. I told him categorically that in a democracy, it's the people of Telangana who would elect their leader. This shook him so profoundly that he stopped meeting me and is even avoiding my presence."

The prime minister charged KCR with converting "loktantra" into "loot-tantra" and "prajatantra" into "parivar-tantra." He argued that while thousands of young men and women and their families sacrificed for Telangana, only one family was benefiting.

Targeting KCR and his family further, Prime Minister Modi stated that dynastic rule in the state was perilous, as it employed state machinery for the family's benefit. He warned that under KCR's governance, the youth would not find opportunities.

Also Read

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

As elections approach, BRS prepares for massive rally in Warangal on Oct 16

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

PM Modi here to sell assets of Telangana, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

People of Telangana have decided to vote out corrupt BRS govt: PM Modi

PM Modi to sound poll bugle in T'gana, likely to launch fresh salvos at BRS

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana govt KCR k chandrasekhar rao Narendra Modi speech BS Web Reports K T Rama Rao

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon