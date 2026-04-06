Monday, April 06, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / Mamata demands PM's resignation over silence on Pak's 'Kolkata threat'

Mamata demands PM's resignation over silence on Pak's 'Kolkata threat'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any 'future misadventures'

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made these remarks while addressing a poll rally in Nadia district

Press Trust of India Bethuadahari (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not raise Pakistan's threat to attack Kolkata, during his poll rallies in West Bengal a day earlier.

"You (PM) target Bengal during election rallies; but when Pakistan talks of attacking Bengal, you do not utter a word. You should resign," she said at a poll rally here in Nadia district.

"Why did the prime minister not raise the issue during his rally in Bengal? When Pakistan's defence minister says they will attack Kolkata, why didn't the prime minister say that 'we will take strong action'?" she posed a day after Modi addressed a poll rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar.

 

"Just like we do not accept any threat to the country, we will also not take the threat to Kolkata lying down," she said.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any "future misadventures". "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willingly, we will take it to Kolkata," Asif had said while talking to reporters at his hometown of Sialkot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)

Malda gherao reflects 'TMC's maha jungleraj', says PM Modi in Cooch Behar

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA investigates Malda SP, BDO offices to probe judicial officers' gherao

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag

TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur poll official over links with BJP's Suvendu

WB polls: RG Kar case looms over Panihati as victim's mother enters contest

WB polls: RG Kar case looms over Panihati as victim's mother enters contest

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee blames AIMIM, ISF for gherao of judicial officers in Malda

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi TMC Pakistan Kolkata West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOm Power Transmission IPOIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11US Tariffs on Pharma SectorIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance