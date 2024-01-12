Merry Christmas: All about Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's next film

Merry Christmas is a complex story of love, and more importantly, a crime thriller and an intense tale involving a suspenseful murder. After a gap of five years since his last directorial Andhadhun, writer-director Sriram Raghavan indeed shows a dynamite example of what splendid writing resembles.

Merry Christmas isn't just about the surprising pairing of two exceptionally unmistakable actors like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie takes you into a world of deception, death, and darkness by venturing into previously unexplored areas.

Merry Christmas is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi adaptation showcases actors like Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil form has actors like Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special appearances in both the variants.

Merry Christmas: The crew

Apart from the actors, direction and production; Pooja Ladha Surti was in charge of editing the film, and Madhu Neelakandan was in charge of the film's cinematography. The lyrics in all the songs were composed by Varun Grover; the soundtracks were made by Pritam Chakraborty.

The film sound was scored by Daniel B. George. This film was produced by Ramesh Taurani, Kewal Garg, and Sanjay Routray under the collaboration of Match Box Industries and Tips Industries.

The film has released its two romantic songs named ‘Raat Akeli Thi’ which have been created by Pritam, written by Varun Grover, and singer, Arijit Singh. Another song is titled ‘Nazar Teri Toofan’ which is also composed by Pritam, lyrics by Varun Grover, but sung by Papon.

Merry Christmas: Duration

The Pen Marudhar Entertainment owned the film's distribution rights, and they have plans to announce it across all over India in different languages and furthermore in English. The trailer was already announced on December 20, 2023, on YouTube with a span of 2 minutes and 20 seconds. The movie has finally hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Merry Christmas: Plot

Merry Christmas tells the fateful tale of a Christmas Eve night when Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) returns to Mumbai from Dubai and discovers that his mother has passed away. Going for a walk in the city of Bombay (Mumbai), he goes to treat himself at a lavish restaurant. There, his way crosses Maria's (Katrina), who has been stood up by her date since she brought her girl along.

They quickly glance at each other, and meet again inside a theatre. One thing prompts another and Albert ends up in Maria's old-fashioned apartment, where he gets embroiled in a crime scene. He has all the chances to escape, yet he chooses to remain and assist Maria with sorting out things.

The filmmaker is generally acclaimed for his dark and suspenseful movies, like Andhadhun and Badlapur. With a heavenly cast and a grasping storyline, Merry Christmas makes it certain to be a must-watch for crime thriller lovers.