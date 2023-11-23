Sensex (-0.02%)
66009.23 -14.01
Nifty (-0.06%)
19799.45 -12.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.76%)
6418.45 + 48.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
42017.45 -9.65
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
43595.75 + 146.15
Heatmap

Animal trailer release: Ranbir, Bobby look fierce in intense trailer

The trailer for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has been released. The movie received an A certificate, and it is 3 hours 21 minutes long. The movie will hit theatres on December 1, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ranbir Kapoor's most-awaited movie Animal's trailer has been released. T-Series released the trailer on its official YouTube channel. This is an action thriller movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandhana, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapor, etc.

Earlier, the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced on X that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded an A certificate to the movie.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The director of the movie has also stated that the film's runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes, which is the highest runtime for any Ranbir Kapoor movie.

The trailer of the movie depicts the relationship of a troubled father-son bond.

Watch the trailer here:


 
T-series officially announced the movie in December 2020 with an announcement video of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. 

However, the main shooting of the movie began in Malani in April last year. Later, the team revealed that Rashmika Mandhana replaced Parineeti Chopra. 

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed movies, like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The songs of the movies are composed by several artists including Pritam, JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, etc.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11, 2023, but later the movie was postponed to December due to post-production and dubbing work. The movie will now be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, in several languages, like  Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie is also planned to be released in theatres in North America on November 30, 2023, a day before its release. In the United States, the movie is expected to be screened in 888 theatres, which is the highest number for a Hindi movie surpassing the screen count of  Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Jawan (2023).

Also Read

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

WATCH: Animal's teaser unveiled; Ranbir Kapoor headlines violent drama

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

Ranbir-starrer 'Animal' to release in over 888 screens in North America

Sara Tendulkar shares a post on Instagram about her deepfake photos on X

Squid Game Season 2 Released: All details about 'The Challenge ' in India

Koffee With Karan season 8, Episode 5: Varun-Siddharth appear on the show

BTS documentary 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' to premiere on Disney Plus

Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT: When and where to watch


Topics : Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor Hindi movies movies CBFC

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon