Animal trailer release: Ranbir, Bobby look fierce in intense trailer

Ranbir Kapoor's most-awaited movie Animal's trailer has been released. T-Series released the trailer on its official YouTube channel. This is an action thriller movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandhana, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapor, etc.

Earlier, the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced on X that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded an A certificate to the movie.

The director of the movie has also stated that the film's runtime is 3 hours and 21 minutes, which is the highest runtime for any Ranbir Kapoor movie.

The trailer of the movie depicts the relationship of a troubled father-son bond.

Watch the trailer here:





T-series officially announced the movie in December 2020 with an announcement video of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra.

However, the main shooting of the movie began in Malani in April last year. Later, the team revealed that Rashmika Mandhana replaced Parineeti Chopra.

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed movies, like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The songs of the movies are composed by several artists including Pritam, JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, etc.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11, 2023, but later the movie was postponed to December due to post-production and dubbing work. The movie will now be released in theatres on December 1, 2023, in several languages, like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie is also planned to be released in theatres in North America on November 30, 2023, a day before its release. In the United States, the movie is expected to be screened in 888 theatres, which is the highest number for a Hindi movie surpassing the screen count of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Jawan (2023).