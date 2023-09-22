close
Barbie re-releasing in IMAX today with post-credit scenes for seven days

Barbie is re-releasing in theatres in IMAX format with post-credit scenes today, September 22. The movie was released on July 21 and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year

Barbie, barbie movie, barbie movie tickets scam

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
After massive success across the globe, Barbie is all set to re-release in cinemas. Now, the movie will be even bigger this time, as it will be released in IMAX format.

Barbie will be a completely new experience for the audience, which will come with exclusive post-credit footage missing in the last release.

The IMAX format will give Barbie a truly immersive experience, and it was shot on digital cameras with a wider aspect ratio than traditional movies, which means it will fill the entire IMAX screen. It will give viewers a sense of being right in the middle of the action.

The movie has a star cast, which includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Rhea Perlman. The movie was released on July 21, and it was directed by Gerwig.

Barbie re-releasing an extended version

The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year collecting more than $1.4 billion.

The movie did huge business at the box office surpassing Marvel's Avengers and positioned itself as the 11th top-earning movie of all time in US domestic sales.

There is good news for Barbie fans as they can watch the movie once again with post-credit scenes. The makers of the movie, Warner Bros., made the official announcement regarding the same.

The movie will be re-released in theatres for seven days on Friday, September 22, 2023. Moviegoers can book tickets from AMC theatres.

Barbie OTT release

Barbie is available on Amazon Prime Video, anyone who wants to watch the movie can buy it on rent at Rs 499 and embark on the cinematic adventure.

About Barbie

The movie is based on Mattel's self-titled fashion dolls. This is the first live-action Barbie movie after several computer-animated movies. In the movie, Margot Robbie played the titular character, and Ryan Gosling portrayed the role of Ken. The duo went on the self-discovery journey following existential crisis.

Topics : Hollywood movies Hollywood india IMAX theatres

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

