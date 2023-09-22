Barbie re-releasing in IMAX today with post-credit scenes for seven days

After massive success across the globe, Barbie is all set to re-release in cinemas. Now, the movie will be even bigger this time, as it will be released in IMAX format.

Barbie will be a completely new experience for the audience, which will come with exclusive post-credit footage missing in the last release.

The IMAX format will give Barbie a truly immersive experience, and it was shot on digital cameras with a wider aspect ratio than traditional movies, which means it will fill the entire IMAX screen. It will give viewers a sense of being right in the middle of the action.

The movie has a star cast, which includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, and Rhea Perlman. The movie was released on July 21, and it was directed by Gerwig.

Barbie re-releasing an extended version

The movie did a whopping collection at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year collecting more than $1.4 billion.

The movie did huge business at the box office surpassing Marvel's Avengers and positioned itself as the 11th top-earning movie of all time in US domestic sales.

There is good news for Barbie fans as they can watch the movie once again with post-credit scenes. The makers of the movie, Warner Bros., made the official announcement regarding the same.

The movie will be re-released in theatres for seven days on Friday, September 22, 2023. Moviegoers can book tickets from AMC theatres.

Barbie OTT release

Barbie is available on Amazon Prime Video , anyone who wants to watch the movie can buy it on rent at Rs 499 and embark on the cinematic adventure.

About Barbie

The movie is based on Mattel's self-titled fashion dolls. This is the first live-action Barbie movie after several computer-animated movies. In the movie, Margot Robbie played the titular character, and Ryan Gosling portrayed the role of Ken. The duo went on the self-discovery journey following existential crisis.