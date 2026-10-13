Getting appreciation from the actor who originally brought a beloved character to life is special. After watching the Hindi version, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, Mohanlal, who portrays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, praised how the story was wrapped, with the film crossing over Rs 300 crore in India.

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, has deviated from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's reaction is an important moment for the production. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the Hindi adaptation, debuted in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

In a video shared by Star Studio 18, the Malayalam superstar appreciated the makers for bringing the famous story to an end. Mohanlal also shared this in a video posted online.

The Malayalam star said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

ALSO READ: Ramayana release date out: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to hit cinemas on Nov 5 In 2015, Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller was adapted into the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion adopts a different strategy, with an original plot created for the Hindi series, while the first two films adhered closely to the original plot.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office update

Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on October 2. Additionally, it has become the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2026. On Day 11, the Ajay Devgn film made ₹6.25 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New films and shows hitting Netflix, Prime Video Compared to the ₹22.50 crore it made the day before, this was a significant drop. In India, the movie has earned ₹315.25 crore. Even if its daily collections have dropped, the Hindi thriller is still drawing crowds in its second week.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Abhishek Pathak is the director of Drishyam 3, which is produced by Panorama Studios and presented by Star Studio18. He co-wrote the movie along with Parveez Shaikh and Aamil Keeyan Khan. The producers are Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar, the family man whose skill in outsmarting the police has been the focus of the franchise. Shriya Saran plays Nandini, and Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav are among the other cast members.