Sunny Deol has confirmed that he will reprise his iconic role from Border (1997) in Anurag Singh-directorial Border 2, on June 13, 2024 (Thursday). Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share the announcement video of Border 2, calling it 'India's biggest war film.' Border 2 announcement The announcement video was shared on his Instagram account where one could hear Sunny Deol's voiceover in the background where he says, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfil that promise, and to salute the soil of India, he is returning)." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Gadar 2 actor described the movie as India’s biggest war film and the announcement video concludes on musical notes of Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's iconic track 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the first part. In the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2 ???????? Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh."

Netizens react

Fans are excited to see Sunny Deol again as Major Kuldip Singh. Several celebrities like Designer Manish Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol commented on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Gadar 2 ke Baad Border 2 Deshbhakti at peak."

“I'm so happy & excited because my childhood is back," another user said.

Sunny Deol earlier revealed on 'The Ranveer Show' that the movie was initially planned to begin in 2015, but was delayed due to box office failures of his then-released movies which made producers hesitant.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 which broke several box office records that time and grossed over 450 crore at the box office.

About Border

Border was 1997's iconic Hindi language movie directed, produced and written by J.P Dutta. The movie was set in 1971, depicting the Battle of Longewala. The movie features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and many others in pivotal roles. The shooting of the movie mainly took place in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with some scenes in Jodhpur.

Border was focused on Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri (portrayed by Sunny Deol) and his battalion who was stationed at the Longewala post in Rajasthan. Kuldip and his team bravely defend his post when Pakistani forces attack with tanks and infantry. Despite casualties, they hold their ground until Indian Air Force planes arrive and turn the tide, forcing Pakistani troops to retreat.