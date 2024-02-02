Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sweet Home Season 3 preview: Lee Do-hyun returns after missing Season 2

Netflix revealed the first look of Sweet Home Season 3, Lee Do-hyun makes his return in the third season after missing the second season

Sweet Home

Sweet Home

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The most awaited zombie series Sweet Home Season 3's official posters have been released. The makers dropped posters of the three characters Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Lee Do Hyun, who are reprising their characters. 

This is the third instalment of the apocalyptic horror fantasy series Sweet Home is all set to entertain all its viewers once again. The previous part was highly acclaimed for its unique plotline on monsters that was perfectly executed by its compelling star cast.

Netflix shared the first look at some of the most anticipated movies that are going to release in 2024. The highly anticipated Korean drama list includes series, which are global hits like Squid Game and Sweet Home 3.

Sweet Home season 3 first look

The long-awaited Sweet Home Season 3's first look has been shared by Netflix. As per reports, fans do not need to wait too long for the release as it is slated to release in the summer of 2024. In the official lineup of popular dramas, fans can get a glimpse of the intense look of the charismatic Song Kang. Another major highlight from the poster is Lee Do-hyun's return to action after missing the second season.

Recently, Netflix has shared a new preview revealing the key character poster for the main leads and escalated the adrenaline rush to new heights as the sneak peeks promise a deeper level of connection to the psychological thriller. The fresh storyline is expected to delve into the dangerous realms of human monsters amid the city ruins in the dystopian setting, which will carry forward the legacy of Sweet Home to captivate the audience again.

Check the first look here:

Fans Reaction on Sweet Home Season 3

Fans were waiting for the release of the third season of Sweet Home. Hence, fans are reacting to the preview shared by Netflix.

Many users shared their thoughts on X, one of the users wrote, "LEE EUNHYUK IS OFFICIALLY BACK IN SEASON 3!!! Another lee dohyun project in 2024 yayyy!!!"

"Just watched Sweet Home season 2 and i can't wait for season 3 so i can see monster eunhyuk," another user tweeted.

 The third user tweeted on X, "#SweetHome season 3 first look: #SongKang, #GoMinSi, and #LeeDoHyun lead the #Netflix fearful charge."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

What is 'zombie deer disease' and are humans at risk? What you need to know

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

'Lock Upp' fame Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, says her manager

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Movie's performance drops further

Animal on Netflix: Ranbir's movie sets record with 20.8 mn viewing hours

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Movie's collections continue to shrink

"We took permission," AR Rahman on AI voices of late Bamba, Shahul Hameed

Topics : Netflix Netflix India web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon