Sweet Home Season 3 preview: Lee Do-hyun returns after missing Season 2

The most awaited zombie series Sweet Home Season 3's official posters have been released. The makers dropped posters of the three characters Song Kang, Go Min Si, and Lee Do Hyun, who are reprising their characters.

This is the third instalment of the apocalyptic horror fantasy series Sweet Home is all set to entertain all its viewers once again. The previous part was highly acclaimed for its unique plotline on monsters that was perfectly executed by its compelling star cast.

Netflix shared the first look at some of the most anticipated movies that are going to release in 2024. The highly anticipated Korean drama list includes series, which are global hits like Squid Game and Sweet Home 3.

Sweet Home season 3 first look

The long-awaited Sweet Home Season 3's first look has been shared by Netflix. As per reports, fans do not need to wait too long for the release as it is slated to release in the summer of 2024. In the official lineup of popular dramas, fans can get a glimpse of the intense look of the charismatic Song Kang. Another major highlight from the poster is Lee Do-hyun's return to action after missing the second season.





ALSO READ: Latest OTT releases this week: Here are the top 6 OTT movies worth watching Recently, Netflix has shared a new preview revealing the key character poster for the main leads and escalated the adrenaline rush to new heights as the sneak peeks promise a deeper level of connection to the psychological thriller. The fresh storyline is expected to delve into the dangerous realms of human monsters amid the city ruins in the dystopian setting, which will carry forward the legacy of Sweet Home to captivate the audience again.

Check the first look here:

Fans Reaction on Sweet Home Season 3

Fans were waiting for the release of the third season of Sweet Home. Hence, fans are reacting to the preview shared by Netflix.

Many users shared their thoughts on X, one of the users wrote, "LEE EUNHYUK IS OFFICIALLY BACK IN SEASON 3!!! Another lee dohyun project in 2024 yayyy!!!"

"Just watched Sweet Home season 2 and i can't wait for season 3 so i can see monster eunhyuk," another user tweeted.

The third user tweeted on X, "#SweetHome season 3 first look: #SongKang, #GoMinSi, and #LeeDoHyun lead the #Netflix fearful charge."