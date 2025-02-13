Business Standard

Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia, fans call it 'silent statement'

Virat Kohli unfollows Ranveer Allahbadia, fans call it 'silent statement'

After massive backlash against his comments, Virat Kohli has unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia. The latter has already apologized but it seems like his troubles are not going to end anytime soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing massive backlash after his “inappropriate” comments on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' went viral. 
 
The incident is again in the limelight as India's star batter Virat Kohli has recently unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram. A screenshot of Virat's following list where Ranveer Allahbadia is missing has gone viral.
 
A user searched Virat Kohli's Instagram ‘Following list’ and found Ranveer Allahbadia missing from it. Reportedly, the influencer has lost around 8,000 followers. 
 
Although, Virat Kohli has not said anything about Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy, fans are guessing that this could be a silent statement of disapproval by the cricketer.
 
 
Fans are speculating about the reason behind Virat's actions and one of the fans said, "He knows what is perfect for this generation."  While another user said, "that’s just Virat’s pr team to stay away from drama!"

If the news is true, it could be a sign of how public figures are distancing themselves from the fallout. 

About the controversy

Comedian Samay Raina hosts India's Got Latent. The controversial episodes' judges panel featured panellists including YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija. 
 
The backlash started after Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a controversial question. He said, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Later, Apoorva also asked, “have you ever seen v*?”
 
After the backlash, several complaints are being filed against the show and the panellists. A complaint is also being filed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission against Allahbadia and others for using abusive language on the show. People are demanding strict action against them.
 
All Indian Cine Workers’ Associations (AICWA) wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, to ban ‘India’s Got Latent’ and take legal action against its creators.

Ranveer apologised and Samay removed all IGL videos

Ranveer has already apologised for his indecent remarks and Samay Raina has already removed all the India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube. The YouTuber has shared a post on social media where he said that ‘too much’ for him to handle.

