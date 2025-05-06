India will witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 districts as part of a national preparedness exercise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states and Union territories to conduct the drill in response to increasing geopolitical tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.
These drills are intended to simulate emergency scenarios, such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations, and test the readiness of both authorities and civilians to respond to such threats.
Why are the mock drills being conducted?
The civil defence mock drills are part of India’s broader passive defence strategy under the Civil Defence Act, 1968. According to the MHA, the exercises are crucial in light of “new and complex threats” stemming from rising tensions with Pakistan. These drills will help evaluate the implementation of evacuation plans, blackout procedures, communication protocols with the Air Force, and public awareness measures.
Will banks, schools, and offices remain open?
Yes. All banks, schools, colleges, government offices, and other public institutions are expected to function normally. The exercises are designed to be integrated into daily routines with minimum disruption.
However, schools have been advised to conduct in-house training and participatory drills involving both students and staff. In Delhi, for example, the Directorate of Education has ordered full school participation, including simulated blackouts, classroom safety protocols, and teacher-led emergency drills.
What will the mock drills look like?
Here’s what citizens can expect during the May 7 mock drills:
- Sounding of air raid sirens
- Controlled blackouts (turning off lights in select areas)
- Evacuation rehearsals in schools and public buildings
- Shadow control room operations
- Rescue and firefighting simulations
- Training of students and civilians on sheltering techniques
- Camouflaging of vital installations
- Communication tests with the Indian Air Force
In Delhi alone, Operation Abhyaas will unfold across 55 locations at 4 pm, simulating air strikes and other emergencies. Schools have received a demonstration video to train staff and students on civil defence protocols.
Will there be power cuts or internet disruptions?
Power cuts: Short-duration blackout drills may take place in select areas as part of the simulation. These are voluntary and brief.
Mobile/Internet services: There is no official advisory indicating any disruption in mobile or internet services. Citizens are urged to follow local updates and official advisories if changes occur.
Who is involved in the mock drills?
The drills are a coordinated effort involving:
- Civil Defence volunteers
- Home Guards (active and reservists)
- National Cadet Corps (NCC)
- National Service Scheme (NSS)
- Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)
- Police forces and paramilitary units
- Students and teachers
Senior officials in Delhi and other major cities have already ramped up night patrolling and inter-state coordination to ensure smooth execution of the exercise.