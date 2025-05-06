Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mock drills across India on May 7: Will banks, schools remain open?

Mock drills across India on May 7: Will banks, schools remain open?

Mock drills in India: Will banks and schools stay open or face disruptions on May 7 for civil defence mock drills?

A Delhi Police officer sealing an area in the Connaught Place area.

Mock drills in India: Senior officials in Delhi and other major cities have already ramped up night patrolling. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will witness a large-scale civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 districts as part of a national preparedness exercise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states and Union territories to conduct the drill in response to increasing geopolitical tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed.
 
These drills are intended to simulate emergency scenarios, such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations, and test the readiness of both authorities and civilians to respond to such threats.
 

Why are the mock drills being conducted?

 
The civil defence mock drills are part of India’s broader passive defence strategy under the Civil Defence Act, 1968. According to the MHA, the exercises are crucial in light of “new and complex threats” stemming from rising tensions with Pakistan. These drills will help evaluate the implementation of evacuation plans, blackout procedures, communication protocols with the Air Force, and public awareness measures. 
 

Will banks, schools, and offices remain open?

 
Yes. All banks, schools, colleges, government offices, and other public institutions are expected to function normally. The exercises are designed to be integrated into daily routines with minimum disruption. 

Also Read

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

IAF to start mock war drill on Pak border amid civil defence exercise

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on March 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Mock drill

Civil defence drill in Bengaluru today: Everything you need to know

Civil defence mock drills

Mock drill in Delhi: Schools to conduct exercise for disaster response

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

PM Modi scrapped Kashmir visit after intel on terror threat, says Kharge

 
However, schools have been advised to conduct in-house training and participatory drills involving both students and staff. In Delhi, for example, the Directorate of Education has ordered full school participation, including simulated blackouts, classroom safety protocols, and teacher-led emergency drills.
 

What will the mock drills look like?

 
Here’s what citizens can expect during the May 7 mock drills:
  • Sounding of air raid sirens
  • Controlled blackouts (turning off lights in select areas)
  • Evacuation rehearsals in schools and public buildings
  • Shadow control room operations
  • Rescue and firefighting simulations
  • Training of students and civilians on sheltering techniques
  • Camouflaging of vital installations
  • Communication tests with the Indian Air Force
 
In Delhi alone, Operation Abhyaas will unfold across 55 locations at 4 pm, simulating air strikes and other emergencies. Schools have received a demonstration video to train staff and students on civil defence protocols.
 

Will there be power cuts or internet disruptions?

 
Power cuts: Short-duration blackout drills may take place in select areas as part of the simulation. These are voluntary and brief.
 
Mobile/Internet services: There is no official advisory indicating any disruption in mobile or internet services. Citizens are urged to follow local updates and official advisories if changes occur.
 

Who is involved in the mock drills?

 
The drills are a coordinated effort involving:
  • Civil Defence volunteers
  • Home Guards (active and reservists)
  • National Cadet Corps (NCC)
  • National Service Scheme (NSS)
  • Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)
  • Police forces and paramilitary units
  • Students and teachers
 
Senior officials in Delhi and other major cities have already ramped up night patrolling and inter-state coordination to ensure smooth execution of the exercise.

More From This Section

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

India ranks 130th on Human Development Index, says UNDP 2025 report

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India will retaliate if EU enforces carbon tax on exports: Piyush Goyal

India-UK, India UK flag

India-UK FTA is our most comprehensive trade deal, says Commerce secy

Topics : Pahalgam attack Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru schools in India Banks BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon