Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their return': Amit Shah to CMs

'Identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their return': Amit Shah to CMs

Amit Shah directs CMs to identify Pakistani nationals in their states and ensure their swift return days after the Pahalgam terror attack

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah directed chief ministers to report Pakistani nationals in their states for visa cancellation (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday issued a strong directive to all chief ministers, asking them to identify Pakistani nationals residing in their respective states and take immediate action to ensure their departure from the country. This comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
 
According to a report by news agency ANI, Shah’s directive is part of a broader security crackdown initiated by the central government after the attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.
 
Just a day prior, the Centre had announced the suspension of all visa services for Pakistani nationals, with the exception of medical visas, which will remain valid until April 29.
 
 
“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.
 
In addition, the ministry advised all Indian nationals currently in Pakistan to return as soon as possible. Pakistani citizens residing in India have also been urged to leave before their amended visas expire. 

Also Read

All-party meeting on Pahalgam

Congress flags security lapse; govt gets all-party backing on terror

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to safeguard Kashmiris living outside J-K

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters

India suspends Indus pact, scraps Pak visas over Valley terror attack

Rajnath Singh

India won't spare conspirators behind Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Pahalgam attack: PM Modi holds meeting, Shah meets survivors amid shutdown

 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri added another layer to the government’s firm stance by announcing the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. “Any SPES visas issued earlier stand cancelled. Those currently in India on SPES visas must leave within 48 hours,” Misri said.
 
These steps come shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his first public statement following the Pahalgam terror incident. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, PM Modi condemned the attack and assured the public of swift and decisive action.
 
“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” said PM Modi. “India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” he added.
   

More From This Section

India-Pakistan

With Indus and Simla pacts halted, a look at key India-Pakistan treaties

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka to hold talks with India, UAE to build new energy hub in May

World Bank

World Bank not informed of Indus Waters Treaty suspension by India

PremiumPakistani High Commission

Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan warns of 'all-out war', vows measured response

Topics : Amit Shah Pahalgam attack Terror attack Pakistanis visa row BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon