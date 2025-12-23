Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns at Delhi mission

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns at Delhi mission

The move follows protests outside Bangladesh missions in India; the Siliguri visa centre was vandalised on December 22, while a protest was held outside the high commission in Delhi on December 20

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Indian envoy to raise concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India. The move comes after recent protests outside Bangladesh’s missions in New Delhi and Siliguri in West Bengal.
 
Groups of protesters held demonstrations near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri. The Siliguri visa centre was vandalised on December 22, while a protest took place outside the high commission in Delhi on December 20.
 
Reacting to the incidents, Bangladesh strongly criticised the acts targeting its diplomatic establishments. "Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance," the foreign ministry said.
 
 

Dhaka urges India to ensure safety

 
The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said such incidents pose serious risks to diplomats and official facilities. It urged Indian authorities to take firm steps to prevent any repeat.
 
"The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh's diplomatic missions and related facilities in India," the statement added.

Citing security concerns, Bangladesh has suspended visa operations in both Delhi and Siliguri, a foreign ministry official told news agency ANI.   
 

VHP, Bajrang Dal protest near Bangladesh High Commission

 
Hundreds of supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest near the heavily guarded Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday. They waved saffron flags and raised slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.
 
As the crowd grew, protesters pushed past several police barricades, leading to clashes with security personnel.
 
Authorities had increased security around the High Commission earlier in the day. The protest had been announced in advance by Hindu right-wing groups, citing anger over the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.
 

India rejects claims of security lapses

 
India has rejected allegations that it failed to provide adequate security. Officials said the protest in New Delhi was brief and did not pose any threat to the mission.
 
The issue gained attention after the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, which sparked protests and international concern over the safety of minorities.
 
On Sunday, India dismissed what it called "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over the New Delhi protest against the "horrendous killing" of the Hindu youth, stressing that the protest was short-lived and peaceful.
 
The protests were triggered by the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker. He was lynched by a mob in Baluka in Mymensingh last week over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire.   
 

India-Bangladesh relations

 
India-Bangladesh relations have remained tense in recent months, especially after a Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death and Dhaka sought her extradition.
 
Bangladesh has formally requested her return under the bilateral extradition treaty. India has said that it will respond in line with its legal obligations and national interest.
 
Last month, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also given the death penalty, while former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years in prison. Hasina has rejected the verdict, calling it politically motivated and delivered by a “rigged tribunal".
 
(With agency inputs)

Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Sheikh Hasina protests indian high commission

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

