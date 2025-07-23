Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt extends closure of airspace to Pakistani aircrafts till August 23

Govt extends closure of airspace to Pakistani aircrafts till August 23

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

The restrictions on Pakistani aircrafts were first put during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has officially extended Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting Pakistani civil aircrafts from entering Indian airspace until August 23, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed.

"This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates," Union MoS Mohol said in a post on X.

The previous NOTAM was going to expire on July 24 (Thursday). Earlier on June 24, the ministry had announced a month long extension of the NOTAM restricting Pakistani aircrafts coming into India. The first NOTAM by India was valid from May 1 to May 23.

 

As per the NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights. 

The restrictions on Pakistani aircrafts were first put during Operation Sindoor, due to increased hostilities between the neighbouring nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people, including one foreign national on April 22

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

War between India, Pakistan was probably going to end up nuclear: Trump

PremiumThis book was put together by his grandson, Gaurav Shrinagesh, presumably by curating the late general's diaries and memorabilia

A General's diaries are curated into a breezy military history of India

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody

Metal debris, missile, operation sindoor

Defence attache's IAF loss in Op Sindoor remark sparks row: What happened

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India slams Pak for seeking to blame it for suicide attack in Waziristan

The Indian airspace has been closed for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, since April 30.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

India also launched the decisive Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan with precision strikes.

The government is set to hold a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor next week, during the monsoon Parliament Session, according to sources. The discussion will be finalised after a consensus is reached.

Opposition parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor. As per sources, since PM Modi will be embarking on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the discussion on Operation Sindoor is likely to take place next week.

Multiple Opposition MPs have also submitted adjournment motions to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations

India reaffirms peace at UNSC, slams Pak over cross-border terrorism

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Govt to send burn-specialist team to Dhaka to treat air crash victims

PM Modi

PM Modi's Zagreb trip spurs €1.1 bn Indian bids for Croatian projects

crime scene

Indian man injured in racist attack near Dublin, envoy seeks justice

F-35 fighter jet

UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

Topics : India-Pakistan conflict Pahalgam attack Airspace Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon