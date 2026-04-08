Wednesday, April 08, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Expeditiously exit': India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran

'Expeditiously exit': India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran

The fresh advisory comes as the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, about an hour before Trump's deadline to 'obliterate' the rival country was set to expire

Iran, Iran war

The advisory came hours after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Iran to expeditiously exit the country, as the security situation in the region remains uncertain despite a two-week ceasefire being announced.
 
In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Iran asked its citizens to leave using the routes suggested by the mission.
 
“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the post read.
 
The Embassy also shared its emergency contact details for Indian nationals:
 
Mobile Numbers:
 

Also Read

Lina Khatib

Maximalist goals

The Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, in 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

The West Asia crisis hits home

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressing a public meeting in Tehran, Iran, on February 1, 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

Iran after Khamenei

US President Donald Trump at the Lima Army Tank Plant Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Ohio in March 2019 (Photo: Reuters)

A new world of uncertainty unfolds

US Army National Guard

The hyperwar is here

+989128109115
+989128109109
+989128109102
+989932179359
 
Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in
 
The advisory came hours after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.
 
The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, asking Indian nationals in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours. It also advised those in temporary accommodation to avoid relocation. The earlier advisory followed a warning by US President Donald Trump that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran did not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am IST, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
 

US-Iran ceasefire

 
Earlier in the day, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, about an hour before Trump’s deadline to “obliterate” the rival country was set to expire. Trump shared a statement saying Iran would allow safe passage through the strait if its power infrastructure is not attacked.
 
The statement added that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be permitted for a limited period. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” it said.
 
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed a “historic victory” after Trump suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign and agreed to a ceasefire.
 
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on April 10 for face-to-face talks aimed at reaching a conclusive agreement “to settle all disputes”.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran, but added that it does not apply to fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

More From This Section

India-Bangladesh

Jaishankar to host Bangladesh FM for talks on bilateral ties in Delhi

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US, review bilateral ties

Vinay Kwatra, Sergio Gor

Ambassador Kwatra meets US envoy to India Sergio Gor, discuss ties

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Over 1,700 Indians exit Iran via land borders amid West Asia conflict: MEA

INS Taragiri

SAIL steel powers INS Taragiri, strengthening defence indigenisationpremium

Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Tehran Indian embassy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI Repo Rates on Home Loan EMITCS Q4 Result PreviewBank FD Rates in AprilGold and Silver Rate todayUS Iran War CeasefireRBI MPC RatesiPhone Air 2 LaunchLPG Crisis