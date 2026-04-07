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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US, review bilateral ties

The Ministry of External Affairs said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Misri will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will undertake a three-day visit to Washington DC beginning Wednesday to review the full spectrum of India-US ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Misri's April 8-10 trip will provide an opportunity to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation across key areas.

"The visit will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-US bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas," it said in a statement.

The MEA said the foreign secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest.

 

"The visit follows the External Affairs Minister's visit to Washington DC in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry External Affairs Defence Security News US India relations

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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